Raymond G. Goyette, Jr., 69, of Pawtucket passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. He was the husband of Anne-Marie (Soulard) Goyette. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Raymond G. and Ruth E. (Kelley) Goyette. Raymond was a member of the German Club of Pawtucket, Knights of Columbus, and a Past Exalted Ruler of the East Providence Elks. He worked at Jostens & Balfour in Attleboro before pursuing his love of cooking as a chef in the dining services at URI. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister Diane Vincent and her husband Arthur of Rumford and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his Godfather, Albert Kelley. The funeral will be held Friday at 9AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10AM in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7PM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019