Raymond Joseph Brogan, 98, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn G. (Miner) Brogan, whom he married on July 24, 1948 and who died on February 10, 2005.
Born on September 29, 1921 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Gerald P. Brogan and the late Jane (Habershaw) Brogan.
A lifelong resident of South Attleboro, he was a graduate of Attleboro High School where he was a member of the track team. Raymond was a longtime member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish in South Attleboro.
Raymond proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marines from October 1943 until March 1946. He worked for thirty-three years for Texas Instruments in Attleboro before retiring as Manager of Facilities, Worldwide, in 1983.
An active and outgoing man with many interests, he was a prolific craftsman in both woodworking and metalsmithing, a musician and enjoyed skiing and especially being on the water. Raymond was a member of the Bristol Yacht Club for forty years. He took great pride in his various boats; he and his wife sailed over 50,000 miles in retirement. Raymond was a member of the Attleboro Conservation Commission, the Attleboro Rotary Club, and the Attleboro Chamber of Commerce. More than anything, he deeply treasured his family.
He was the loving father of Colleen B. Titmas and her husband, Ellis L. Titmas, of Cumberland, RI; Patrick M. Brogan and his wife, Mary E. Medeiros, of Bristol, RI; Marianne Michel and her husband James E. Michel, of Palm Coast FL; Eileen B. Homen and her husband, Jeffrey J. Homen, of Pawtucket, RI; and Terence R. Brogan and his wife, Michelle L. Brogan, of Norton, MA. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Raymond was the brother of Francis Brogan of Peabody, MA, Robert A. Brogan of East Greenwich, RI, and the late Eileen Jodoin. He leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Raymond by gathering for a Memorial Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home followed by Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, Raymond's family requests that memorial donations be made to either: , Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019