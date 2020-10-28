Raymond L. D'Abreu Born in Attleboro 2/9/1951 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Gwendlyn (Barnes) D'Abreu. Raymond went to Mansfield schools and had several businesses in the area over his lifetime. Raymond was a kind man, avid Patriots fan and an amazing friend to all who knew him. His earthly presence will be painfully missed but wonderfully remembered by so many friends and family. Raymond is survived by his former wife and forever friend Cheryl (Burton) D'Abreu and daughter Samantha (D'Abreu) Downs. Brother of Donald D'Abreu (predeceased), Debra Szabo of Mansfield, Joseph D'Abreu of Attleboro, Lorraine (D'Abreu) Cunniff of Edgewater FL, Lisa (D'Abreu) Silva of Attleboro and Rick D'Abreu of Arkansas. Also treasured Uncle to his nieces and great nieces and nephews whom he will now watch over from above. At Raymond's request services will be private and at a later date.



