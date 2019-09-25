|
ATTLEBORO - L. Raymond Ray Laferriere died peacefully at his home on September 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Ray was born September 10, 1931, in Attleboro, MA to Elzear Joe Laferriere and Alexina (nee Blouin). Ray was married to Georgianna Gig DeLollis in 1955. He was pre-deceased by Gig, who died in 2014, and also by his daughters Carol Olsen (2000) and Janice Laferriere (2017), as well as an infant son, Mark (1957). He is survived by four daughters: Diane Laferriere-Murphy (Kevin), Michelle LaPlante (Mark), Paula Cassidy (Michael), and Monique Nicki Laferriere, and his son-in-law James Olsen (Ruth). Ray is survived by 16 grandchildren: Craig, Miles (Amanda), and Nicholas LaPlante; Chloe Cook (Adam), Amy Hagner (Andrew), and Phillip LaPlante; Lorin (Anya), Noah, and Daniel Olsen; Megan, Hayley, and Graycen Cassidy; Jessica Houck, Shelli, Julian, and Aidan Murphy; and 5 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Attleboro High School in 1949, Ray served in the US Air Force from 1950-54, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He graduated from Boston College in 1958. Rays career in operations management included work at the Hilsinger Corp and then Donley Manufacturing (Operations Manager) and Rosecraft, Inc. (VP of Operations). He thrived in his work, undertaking the challenges of expanding businesses with dedication and enjoyment.
In addition to their lively family life, Ray and Gig loved to listen to jazz and dance to big band music. They traveled extensively throughout Europe and in the US. Along with skiing, Ray was a dedicated runner well into his 70s. He loved to garden and was an avid reader.
Ray was a very active communicant at St. Josephs, Attleboro. He helped run the food cellar, served as the churchs accountant and also on the pastoral council. He loved singing in the choir. He and Gig hosted international students and priests in their home. Among those special friends, Montserrat Montse de Haro of Madrid, Spain became like a member of the family. Subsequently, Ray was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul parish, where he was the treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and continued in the church choir. Ray and Gig were early advocates in MA for integrated education for special needs children and founding members of the Attleboro Association for Retarded Children (AARC).
Most significantly, Ray loved being with family and friendswatching the Patriots or laughing and telling stories over a good meal and a perfect Manhattan. He was a generous and beloved friend to many and will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Pauls Church, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Pauls Food Cellar
For directions or to send Rays family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
