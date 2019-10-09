|
|
Brother Raymond M. Tetreault, M.S., (84), a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died October 6, 2019 at The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born September 7, 1935 in Manchester, New Hampshire, son of the late Marcel and Marie Aimee (Demers) Tetreault. He attended high school at the La Salette Seminary in Enfield, NH and attended college at the La Salette Seminary in East Brewster, Massachusetts and Assumption College in Worcester, MA prior to entering the La Salette Novitiate in Center Harbor, NH on July 1, 1957. He made his First Profession of Vows on July 2, 1958 at Center Harbor and professed his Perpetual Vows on September 8, 1963 at the Holy Mountain in La Salette, France.
Brother Tetreault's early years in La Salette were spent in many various ways. He served as Secretary at the General House in Rome, Italy; taught French at the Enfield Seminary while studying for and receiving his B.A. in French at Assumption College in 1972. In 1974, he was assigned to the House of Studies in Cambridge, MA and the following year he ministered at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro, MA. He returned to the Enfield La Salette community and ministered at St. Helena Parish. In 1976, Brother Raymond was again assigned as Secretary to the General House in Rome, Italy. Returning to the United States, he assisted at the La Salette Center for Christian Living in Attleboro, MA. In 1985, he pursued further studies in Washington, DC, along with being responsible for the Interprovincial Novitiate residences. Upon completion of his studies, Brother was assigned to the La Salette Shrine and Center in Enfield, NH. He served in Enfield until moving to the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in 1992, where he ministered until his final assignment to return to the Enfield Shrine and Center in 2010. Brother Ray had a deep, sincere desire to live his La Salette vocation to the fullest extent. In each assignment, he served with great dedication and love for God through his work and relationships with those around him. He also had a great devotion to St. Francis and often made a retreat in Assisi to honor the feast day of St. Francis. In addition to his La Salette confreres, Brother Raymond is survived by a sister-in-law, Mae Tetreault; and two cousins, Ronald Bouchard and Richard Tetreault. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Tetreault and his sister Lorraine Lavigne. The Funeral Mass will be concelebrated at 11:00 am Friday, October 11, 2019, at the La Salette Shrine Chapel, Enfield, NH. Calling hours will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in the La Salette Shrine Chapel. Burial will be at the La Salette Cemetery in Enfield, NH. Memorial donations can be made to: Missionaries of La Salette of Enfield, Inc., P.O. Box 420, Enfield, NH 03748.
To leave a message of condolence please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019