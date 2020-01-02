|
Norton – Raymond Nelson Patenaude was born on November 11, 1926 in Norton, Massachusetts to Cecile and Nelson Patenaude. As a young man Raymond had a "need for speed" which lead him to motorcycle racing, often at the racetrack in Louden, New Hampshire where he could usually be found in the company of the Harley-Davidson crowd. In later years Raymond would switch to automobiles and satisfy his "need" with a series of sports cars which included a Studebaker Avanti, a, 428 Cobra Jet Mustang Mach 1, a 429 Ford Torino GT, a Monte Carlo SS and a Camaro, among others.
Raymond went to work for Fernandes Supermarkets and became the manager of the lunch counter in the original Norton store. As the Fernandes chain grew, so did Raymond's responsibilities as he would ultimately become the manager of all Fernandes lunch counters.
When the North Easton Savings Bank opened its first branch bank in Norton circa 1970, Raymond was elected to be a corporator beginning a long association with the bank. He would later be named a Trustee of the bank and then become the Clerk of the Corporation, a position he held until his retirement in 2012.
However, many people will likely remember Raymond best from his long involvement in Norton politics and his 18 years as a Norton Selectman or perhaps his participation in the Norton Singers, his time as a Norton school bus driver or his years of service as Norton's Truant Officer.
Raymond is survived by his niece, Melissa Patenaude Montgomery of Syracuse, NY; her children: Peter Montgomery of Irvine, CA and Anna Montgomery of Nantucket, MA; his niece Amy Patenaude of Providence, RI and also his cousin Edna M. Guillette of Norton, MA
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Catholic Church-Norton, 1 Power St, Norton, MA 02766
Burial will take place privately in the Norton Center Cemetery.
For directions or to send Raymond's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020