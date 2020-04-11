Home

Raymond "Ray" Webb


1941 - 2020
Raymond "Ray" Webb Notice
FOXBOROUGH-Raymond C. "Ray" Webb 79, of Foxborough, died peacefully, Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Norwood Hospital following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. "Pat" (Harvey) Webb.

Born in Norwood March 3, 1941 a son of the late Clarence C. and Inez G. (Kenney) Webb, he was a lifelong resident of Foxborough.

He was raised and educated in Foxborough, was a graduate of Foxborough High School and worked for Data Instruments as an electrical engineer.

A proud American, he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, he attained the rank of Sargent and was honorably discharged in November 1968.

Ray had many varied interests including riding motorcycles, developing computer software, fixing things around the house and was an avid Ham Radio operator.

He is survived by his children, Susan Trujillo of Las Vegas, Ly Webb of Melbourne, Austrailia, stepchildren, Jeffrey A. Santos of Cambridge, Jason Santos of New Hampshire, and Maura Devine of Pennsylvania.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, his great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

A private family burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Webb Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020
