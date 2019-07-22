Home

Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Rock Hill Cemetery
Foxborough, MA
View Map

Rebecca Jane (Osterhout) Center


1924 - 2019
Rebecca Jane (Osterhout) Center Notice
Rebecca Jane (Osterhout) Center, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2018 at Wingate at Sharon. She was the daughter of the late Charles I. and Addie L. (Truax) Osterhout.
Rebecca was born on October 9, 1924 in East Providence, RI. She married her late husband Walter Center on August 28, 1943 in Mobile, AL. Rebecca was employed as a teacher for Mansfield Public Schools with twenty-one years of service. She was a former member of the Town of Foxborough Advisory Committee from 1973-1976 and the Town of Foxborough Personal Wage Board from 1976 2011. Rebecca enjoyed crafts. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved mother of Marie Tussing of Mystic, CT, Shirley Kondrakowski of Fort Myers, FL and the late Maurice Center and Jane Smith. Loving grandmother of nine and great grandmother of sixteen. Grandmother of the late Christopher Smith and great grandmother of the late Morgan Tussing.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 27 at 9 AM at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 22, 2019
