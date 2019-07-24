Rebecca "Becky" Marie (Leach) Murphy, 43, of Madison, ME, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 9, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Kevin Murphy of Madison to whom she shared 22 years of love and marriage.



Born in Attleboro on June 9, 1976, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Leach and Deborah Lepore of Attleboro.



Becky graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1994 and continued her education at Katherine Gibbs, studying graphic design.



Becky was a very artistic person, whether it was ink, pencil, or paint. She had a natural flare for creating beautiful things. Becky was a kind and caring person who always went out of her way to help others. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, days at the beach, trips to Boston, and making crafts. Becky was previously employed at Hannaford in Madison for 12 years and truly loved the social interaction with all of the customers.



She will be best remembered as a loving mother, daughter, and good friend.



In addition to her husband, Kevin, and her mother Deborah, Becky is survived by her two daughters: Lauren and Allison of Madison; her brother: Brenton Dimock of Attleboro; her sister: Breeanna Dimock of Attleboro; her in-laws: David and Christine Murphy of North Attleboro; her step-father Kevin Dimock of Medfield; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Becky will be truly missed by all who knew her, as her beautiful light has gone dim.



Visiting hours for Becky will be held in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. To sign an online guestbook for Becky, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 24, 2019