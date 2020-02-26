|
Rhoda L. Gauvin, 73, passed away on February 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold I. Sousa, Sr., and Esther (Mathers) Sousa.
Rhoda was born and raised in Attleboro and worked for many years for the Foxboro Company, JC Penney and was a familiar face to many at Wal-Mart. She loved a good James Patterson Novel and was an avid reader. Rhoda also enjoyed traveling the country by RV and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cat. Rhoda was a social butterfly and was always willing to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by her family and many lifelong friends.
She is survived by her brothers, Frank Sousa and his wife Jeannine and H Irving Sousa, Jr all of N. Attleboro; half brother, George Sousa of Attleboro, many nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
She was the sister of the late Jane Johnson.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12pm, in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in the North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro
Calling hours will precede the service from 10-12 in the funeral home.
All are welcome for a time of fellowship immediately following the burial at the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St., Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020