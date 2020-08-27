ATTLEBORO – Richard A. ""Dick"" Bonenfant, 86, of Roosevelt Avenue passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his devoted family. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Moore) Bonenfant for over 63 years.
Born January 9, 1934 in Manchester, NH, he was a son of the late Donat and Oneida (Daneault) Bonenfant.
Dick grew up in Allenstown, NH and has been a resident of North Attleboro since 1964.
He worked as a foreman at New England Concrete in Plainville for 20 years and previously worked for 11 years at Monarch Industries in the Providence shipyard as a cabinet maker.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War from 1953 – 1957.
Dick was a skilled carpenter and an avid woodworker. He was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro and was devoted sports fan of the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, which his family had season tickets of for many years and the Red Sox. He was a longtime member of the North Attleboro Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Susan McInerney and husband Mark of North Attleboro; Carol Nolan and husband David of Attleboro; Brian Bonenfant and wife Corina of Attleboro; Claire Lucchetti of North Attleboro; and Ronald Bonenfant and wife Tracy of Attleboro;
Four siblings: Cecile Croteau of Belchertown; Jeanne Decotaeu of Allenstown, NH; Theresa Jacob of Wichita, KS; and Celine Jacob of Hooksett, NH; Also 8 grandchildren: Steven, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Kathleen, Isabella, Grant, Hope, and Brandon; and a great-grandchild, Birdie.
He was father-in-law of the late Scott Lucchetti.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home,15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A private Mass will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in North Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to La Salette Shrine, 947 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
