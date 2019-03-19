Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 Richard A. Carlson

2019 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Richard A. Carlson, age 74, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie E. (Bonvie) Carlson, to whom he was wed for the past forty-nine years.



Born in Attleboro, MA on February 28, 1945, he was a loving son of the late Carl and Beatrice (Benson) Carlson.



Dick grew up in Attleboro, was a 1963 graduate of Attleboro High School and received his Associate Degree from Bryant College.



A resident of Norton for the past forty-five years, Mr. Carlson was a retired foreman having worked for over twenty-five years for Local 40 Carpenters Union in Boston. He was formerly a self-employed and well-respected builder in the Norton area.



Dick especially loved spending time with his cherished granddaughters and great grandsons. He enjoyed traveling, camping trips with his family, salt water fishing and was a former member of the Attleboro Jaycees.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted sons: Keith E. Carlson of Norton and Kurt A. Carlson of Norton. He was the adoring grandfather of Alyssa Salvucci and her husband Dan, Cassidy Jarrett and her Ty and great grandfather of Jameson Salvucci and Jackson Jarrett. He was the dear brother of C. Herbert Carlson and his wife Janice of Attleboro and the late Hewitt Carlson.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours in celebration of his life on Saturday, March 23rd from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, Richard's family has requested that donations in his memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.



