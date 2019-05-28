Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Richard A "Snitch" Gordon

1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Richard A. "Snitch" Gordon, age 73, of North Attleboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Blue Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. He was the beloved husband of Carol B. (Churchill) Gordon, to whom he was wed for fifty years.



Born in Brockton, MA on August 3, 1945, he was a loving son of the late Wallace J. and Eleanor I. (Sloan) Gordon.



Snitch grew up in Mansfield and was a 1964 graduate of Mansfield High School. During the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy and later returned to school, graduating with an Associate Degree in Business from Massasoit Community College in Brockton.



Prior to retiring, Mr. Gordon had worked as a molder at the former Belcher Malleable Iron Co. in Easton for forty-three years and for many years was proud of serving as a Union President for the Steel Workers Union.



A resident of North Attleboro for the past three years, Snitch was a former lifelong resident of Mansfield and a longtime communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield. He loved spending time with his adoring family, weight lifting and times spent on Cape Cod in West Yarmouth



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughter Amanda I. Gordon of North Attleboro. He was the cherished grandfather of Keegan Brady of North Attleboro. He was the dear brother of Wallace Gordon and his wife Rosalie of Attleboro, Janet Mason of Florida, Robert Gordon of Mansfield and the late Paul Gordon. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.



His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield, Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices