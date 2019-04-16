STRANO, Richard A. of Mansfield. Passed away on April 11, 2019 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA. He was the son of late Joseph J. Strano and late Barbara A. Hughes.



Rick was born on December 22, 1954 in Somerville, Massachusetts. He graduated from Lexington High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He met his wife while serving in South Korea and they were married in Yuma, Arizona in 1977. He was a supervisor of maintenance operations at the United States Post Office.



Rick enjoyed traveling and spending time with those who meant the most to him. He was passionate about making people smile/laugh. He dedicated much of his life to helping others. Devoted husband to Eui Soon (Hwang) Strano of Mansfield. Loving father of Christine Strano of Mansfield and Jessica Strano of Mansfield. Brother of Joseph Powers of Townsend and Linda Whiting of Lowell.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 PM to 7PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 AM at the Temple Baptist Church, 540 Manley Street, West Bridgewater. For additional information, please contact 508 543-5471. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019