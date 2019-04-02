Services Ginley Funeral Home 892 Main St Walpole , MA 02081 (508) 668-0709 Richard Carlyle Morse

1958 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Richard Carlyle Morse, Jr. 60 , of North Attleboro, died March 30 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital Attleboro. He was the husband of Donna E. (Trites) Morse for the past 36 years.

Born in Milford,May 7,1958, the son of the late Richard C. and Evelyn (Comendul) Morse, Mr. Morse was raised in Norton and had lived in Walpole before moving to North Attleboro 16 years ago.

He was a graduate of Norton High School.

Richard had been a Senior Engineering Technician for F M Global for 27 years.

He had worked most recently in West Gloucester, Rhode Island and had previously worked at the Norwood facility.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid Red Sox fan.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Richard C. Morse III of Holliston.

He is also survived by his brother David Morse of Attleboro and was the brother the late Robert Morse.

He is also survived by 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday April 5 in the Ginley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 892 Main Street, Walpole from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the ,PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019