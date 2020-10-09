Richard E. West, age 90, of South Yarmouth, formerly of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Wingate at Harwich. He was the beloved husband of Ferne Marie (Boynton) West, to whom he was wed on October 16, 1954.
Born in Hampden, Maine on June 1, 1930, he was a loving son of the late Ernest E. and Geneva A. (Sparrow) West.
Richard grew up and was educated in Maine. In 1951, he moved to Mansfield and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on November 17, 1953 with the rank of Corporal.
Mr. West had made his home in South Yarmouth for the past thirty-one years and was a former longtime resident of Attleboro. Prior to retiring, he was employed for twenty years as a machine operator at the Foxboro Company and previously worked at Attleboro Motors.
Richard loved spending time with his family and while residing in Attleboro, was a member of the First Baptist Church. Richard had the ability to fix just about anything and especially enjoyed working on cars and outdoors in his yard.
In addition to his wife of nearly sixty-six years, he is survived by his devoted daughters: Maureen G. McArdle and her husband Robert of Seekonk and Dianne P. West of Cumberland, RI. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel McArdle and his fiancé Grace Chute of Weymouth, Gregory Burk of Newport, RI, Melynda Flanagan and her husband Mathew of North Franklin, CT and Melanie McArdle of Staten Island, NY. He was the dear brother of the late Beauford M. LaLiberte and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 11th from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
His funeral service, along with military honors, will be held on Monday, October 12th at 9:15 A.M. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. Those attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery and please arrive by 9:00 A.M.
Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Richards family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., #2601, Boston, MA 02108.
