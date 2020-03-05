|
Richard F. Silva, 65, of North Attleborough, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI.
Born on May 21, 1954 in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Richard F. and Evelyn M. Silva.
Richard grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1971. He moved to North Attleborough after graduation and had been a resident since. Richard worked for the Town of North Attleborough Highway Division for over 30 years before his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing at the Cape Canal, camping and cheering on the Boston Bruins. Richard was a member of the Beagle Club and past member of the North Attleboro Elks Lodge No. 1011. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Newell-Blais VFW Post #443 in North Attleboro.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Kelsey J. Silva of North Attleborough; two grandchildren, Nathan Silva and Aubree Maddalena both of North Attleborough; his two brothers, John Silva and his wife Linda of North Attleborough and Robert Silva and Michelle Saucier of North Attleborough; also his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Newell-Blais VFW Post #443, 50 Jefferson Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
To send Richards family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020