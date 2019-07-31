|
Richard "Dick" Francis Barrett, 82
Richard "Dick" Francis Barrett, 82, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown, RI. He was the beloved husband of Justina "Judy" R. (Zaino) Barrett, to whom he was married on January 18, 1958.
Born on November 23, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas Barrett and the late Katherine (Coyle) Barrett.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, MA, he was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1954, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Finance from Bentley College in 1966. Dick proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and worked for many years as a self-employed Certified Public Accountant in North Attleboro, where he resided for the past sixty years.
An active and engaging man who genuinely loved the outdoors, he enjoyed boating; fishing, especially on Cape Cod and the Falls Pond; playing golf; gardening; and working in his yard. He was an avid reader and sports fan who enjoyed league cards, as well. More than anything, he loved being with his family, and cherished spending special and unique moments with each of his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he leaves his loving and much loved children: Lisa B. Witkus and her husband, John A. Witkus, of North Attleboro, MA; Mark R. Barrett and his wife, Lori D. Barrett, of North Attleboro, MA; Ted Barrett and his wife, Debra M. Barrett; and Laura A. DelBonis and her husband, John A. DelBonis, of North Kingstown, RI. He was the proud grandfather of Sarah B. Witkus, Alex J. Witkus, Kali C. Kewley, Holly R. Dusel, Jacqueline N. DelBonis, Courtney A. Barrett, and Joseph S. Barrett, and the adoring great-grandfather of Benjamin A. Kewley. Dick was the dear brother of Regina Tierney, Catherine Desatell, Maureen Frank, and the late Bernard Barrett. He leaves his sister-in-law, Deborah A. Arns and her husband, Herman Arns, of North Attleboro, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Dick on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA, followed by Full Military Honors at the conclusion of Mass.
A private burial service will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dick to a .
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 31, 2019