Richard "Dick" Francis Sarvia, 77, of Pawtucket, RI, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. He was the beloved husband of Pamela A. (Grant) Sarvia, to whom he was married on July 7, 1972.



Born on August 26, 1941 in Taunton, MA, he was the son of the late Francis "Frank" A. Sarvia and the late Mary (Arruda) Sarvia.



Dick proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 until 1964. He worked for many years in the construction business.



A resident of Pawtucket for the past eighteen years, Dick previously lived in Attleboro and Norton, MA. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid walker who could often be seen walking the paths at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. More than anything, Dick loved to spend time with his cherished family.



In addition to his wife, Pamela, he leaves his loving children: Heather M. Sarvia of South Attleboro, MA, and Trisha A. Sarvia of Pawtucket, RI. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Alexcis M. Bellavance of Pawtucket, RI; Ava R. Bellavance of Pawtucket, RI; Kyle F. Bellavance of Pawtucket, RI; and Mason K. Bellavance of Pawtucket, RI. Dick was the brother of Rose M. Gilligan of Pawtucket, RI, and the late Mary A. Pimenta.



Visitation and funeral services will be privately held in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Private graveside services with full military honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.



