FREEMAN, Richard "Dick" Of North Easton, formerly of Stoughton, entered into rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Sandra (Goldstone) Freeman. Devoted father of Lori Cuomo & her husband Peter and Allison MacDonald & her husband John. Loving brother of the late Shirley Hapner. Cherished grandfather of Juliana Cuomo, Kylie Cuomo, Alexa Cuomo, Mattie Rose Cuomo, Jessica MacDonald, and Danielle MacDonald. He was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and friend to all who knew him.
Dick was born on November 26, 1931 (Thanksgiving Day). He grew up in Onset and lived there for 18 years. He went to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Clark University. He worked for the Picker X-Ray Corporation and Massachusetts General Hospital as Director of Radiology Engineering until he retired in 1999.
He was a Sunday school teacher and active member of the Arlington Unitarian Universalist Church in Boston and the First Unitarian Church of Worcester. He was the first male president of the Stoughton Gibbons PTA and was elected as a Stoughton town meeting member in 1969 and served for almost 25 years. He also served on several town committees and commissions. He was appointed as Assessor for the Town of Stoughton in 1984 and served for 19 years. He has been a Ham Operator for many years with a unique call letter - NlXE - X-Ray Engineer. While living in Stoughton, he had a 50 foot high antenna for his equipment. Dick was a third generation Mason. He served as Assistant Treasurer of Rising Star Masonic Lodge in Stoughton and as Treasurer of Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge in Foxboro.
Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, August 20th at 11AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the Fox Hill Club House, 59 Preston Pl, North Easton, MA immediately following interment until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019