Richard "Dick" G. Coffey, Sr., 93, of Plymouth, MA, formerly of North Attleboro, MA, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Plymouth. He was the loving and devoted husband of Eleanor R. (LaPorte) Coffey to whom he was married on February 5, 1947.
Born in Cranston, RI on February 13, 1927, he was a son of the late Dr. John B. Coffey and the late Emma (Weilander) Coffey. He was raised and educated in Providence, Rhode Island having graduated from Central High School.
He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Navy having served from January 23, 1945 until his discharge on July 24, 1946.
Mr. Coffey resided in North Attleboro most of his adult life until moving to Plymouth, MA in 1992.
He was employed by the Town of North Attleboro Electric Company from 1948-1988 having started as a lineman and retiring as superintendent.
Dick will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed a long retirement in Plymouth with Eleanor. They had a welcoming home hosting family and friends for many years. He and Eleanor explored the Cape making many friends along the way.
He was a kind and generous man. He would volunteer his electrical skills to family and friends in need of wiring upgrades. A light switch here, an outlet there, Dick could do it. He would teach as he did his work and passed those skills on to his boys who were often his helpers.
Always a handyman, Dick enjoyed woodworking in his retirement. He handcrafted fine cabinetry for family and friends. He was famous at church fairs for birdhouses, whirligigs and wooden animals.
Dick enjoyed the occasional fishing trip to the Cape Cod canal. He passed that love of fishing on to his boys and their children. He was a fan of all the New England sports teams always listening to or watching the Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots. Evenings usually began with a game of cards following dinner. He was a master cribbage player.
Most of all, Dick cherished his grandchildren. He would hold them for hours as infants, hold their hand for their first steps and watched them run as children and young adults. He attended their sporting events, dance and music recitals like he was at a world class event. In his later years, his grandchildren would then hold his hand helping him on that short walk to the mailbox. A kind and gentle man indeed.
In addition to his wife of 73 years, he leaves three children: Richard G. Coffey, Jr. and his wife, Jeralyn (Letourneau) Coffey, of Mansfield; Jay A. Coffey and his wife, Penny (Fitch) Coffey of Wareham and Neal Scott Coffey and his wife, Lisa (Ryan) Coffey of Cazenovia, New York; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was the brother of the late Patricia Coffey, Robert Coffey, William Coffey, Elsie Gellerman and Jack Coffey.
Private visitation with Veteran's Honors will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Private funeral services with Veteran's Honors will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that, if desired, memorial donations may be made to any non-profit food bank.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
"I bought a wooden whistle, but it wooden whistle.
Then I bought a steel whistle, but it steel wooden whistle.
Finally, I bought a tin whistle. Now I tin whistle."