Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter St
Foxboro, MA
View Map

Richard G. Rau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Rau Notice
Richard G Rau, 80, passed away peacefully on September, 11, 2019, in the comfort of his wife Ann's loving arms with their daughter, Linda by his side.


He was the loving husband of Ann L (Lally) Rau of 55 years. He was born in Sharon Ma., the son of the late George and Janet (Quinn) Rau. He was the devoted father of Linda (Rau) Linehan and her husband William P Linehan of Bedford, NH and the late Karen Rau. He was the beloved "Papa" of Morghan and Kelsey Linehan.


Richard had wonderful memories of growing up in Sharon Ma. and was a member of the Sharon Historical Society for many years. He enjoyed music all his life and was a founding member of the Foxboro Music Association. He graduated from Northeastern University and was the Data processing manager at Bird Machine where he was employed for 41 years.


Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife, family, and close friends especially the many summers on Cape Cod and winters in Marco Island, Fl.Dick's family was the center of his world. Being a "Papa" was the highlight of his life and he cherished every memory made with his granddaughters, Morghan and Kelsey.


Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro.


A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday September 17th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboro. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Foxboro.


In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard Rau, may be made to the @www.alz.orgor to Hessco @www.hessco.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now