|
|
Richard G Rau, 80, passed away peacefully on September, 11, 2019, in the comfort of his wife Ann's loving arms with their daughter, Linda by his side.
He was the loving husband of Ann L (Lally) Rau of 55 years. He was born in Sharon Ma., the son of the late George and Janet (Quinn) Rau. He was the devoted father of Linda (Rau) Linehan and her husband William P Linehan of Bedford, NH and the late Karen Rau. He was the beloved "Papa" of Morghan and Kelsey Linehan.
Richard had wonderful memories of growing up in Sharon Ma. and was a member of the Sharon Historical Society for many years. He enjoyed music all his life and was a founding member of the Foxboro Music Association. He graduated from Northeastern University and was the Data processing manager at Bird Machine where he was employed for 41 years.
Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife, family, and close friends especially the many summers on Cape Cod and winters in Marco Island, Fl.Dick's family was the center of his world. Being a "Papa" was the highlight of his life and he cherished every memory made with his granddaughters, Morghan and Kelsey.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday September 17th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboro. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard Rau, may be made to the @www.alz.orgor to Hessco @www.hessco.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019