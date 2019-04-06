Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Richard Greene Lantz

Notice Condolences Flowers Richard Greene Lantz passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on April 14, 1942 in Fall River, Ma and grew up in Portsmouth RI.











He was active in the Boy Scout program. and graduated in 1960 From Roger's High School in Newport, RI. He honorably served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. He married Fannie Maria Lantz on January 23, 1971 in Medfield, Ma and settled in Mansfield where he lived the rest of his life. He was a draftsman by trade.











He was always willing to help out those in need however he could. In Korea, he volunteered his time in the orphanages. As a Father, he accompanied his children on field trips and volunteered at the schools. As a grandfather, he spent hours caring for and going on outings with his grandchildren.











From a young age, he loved animals, especially goats. He had many pets throughout the years and was always willing to take in or help animals whenever he could. He stopped on the side of the roads often to get small animals, especially turtles and one time even chased a flock of geese, out of harm's way.











Richard was proud to be a veteran, loved the military and went to countless airshows with his family. Richard served in his church in many capacities and loved and served his children however he could.











Richard is survived by his wife, Fannie Maria Lantz of Mansfield, Ma, his children: Russell Alan Lantz (Anne Rodrigues) of Tiverton, RI, Kevin Andrew Lantz of Mansfield, Ma, Jennifer Anne Lincks (Richard Lincks III) of Attleboro, Ma, Christina Amy Jenson (Brandon Jenson) of Eagle Mountain, Ut and Kai Alden (Alice Alden) of Redwood City, Ca and his beloved Grandchildren: Cheyenne, Ethan, Richard IV, Chana, Andrew, Julia, Sophia, Amy, Luke, and Renner. He is also survived by his Sister-in-law, Alice Lantz of Portsmouth RI, his Mother-in-Law, Beryl Lantz of Attleboro, many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.











Richard is predeceased by his children: Karen Amy Lantz (1975) and Matthew Adam Lantz (1980), his parents Noman Reginald Lantz (2000) and Nancy Peirce Lantz (2010), his brothers: William Peirce Lantz (1991) and Norman Crawford Lantz (2011) many pet cats and his best friend and dog, Marty (2017).











A memorial service, along with burial at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield will be held in June at on a future date to be announced. Visiting hours are omitted.











Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019