MANSFIELD: Richard H. Nelson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newton, MA the son of the late Homer and Alice (Jordan) Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie (Patterson) Nelson; one son, Kevin Nelson and his wife Naomi of Mansfield; one daughter, Cindy Delsanto and her husband Nicholas of Rehoboth; 5 grandchildren: James Nelson, Kylie Nelson, Daniel Nelson, Marissa Delsanto and Brianna Delsanto; one great-granddaughter, Gabby; a sister, Peggy Elkins of Wakefield and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Richard was predeceased by his brother Robert Riedeman.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to: Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
Funeral services are private at Richard's request. Please visit www.bostoncremation.org to leave an online condolence.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019