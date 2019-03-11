Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Wrentham, MA
Richard Harold Joseph Pope


1940 - 2019
Richard Harold Joseph Pope Notice
Richard Harold Joseph Pope of Wrentham, MA, passed away peacefully at Beaumont Rehabilitation in Northbridge on March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Alice (Boyer) Pope.



Born in Dorchester, MA on May 16, 1940, he was the son of the late Harold and Edna (Malone) Pope. In addition to his wife Alice, Richard is survived by two children and their spouses, Alison and Thanh-Danh Ho of Hopedale, MA and David and Jennifer Pope of Harrisonburg, VA; four grandchildren, Ethan Ho, Jared Ho, Noah Pope and Maya Pope; His sister Eileen Capozzoli and brother Daniel Pope. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Cleary, and brother Harold F. Pope.



He served in the United States Army. He then went on to become a millwright, welder, and pipefitter. He worked at Kendall Company in Walpole, MA for 30 plus years, and finished his career as maintenance engineer and chief of the fire brigade at CertainTeed (Bird Roofing, Inc) in Norwood, MA. Richard was a hardworking, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a caring and generous man and was always willing to do anything to help anyone. He loved square dancing with his wife, photography, his garden and his fruit trees.



There will be a celebration of life service and coalition on Saturday, March 16th at 11 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, Wrentham, MA. Military Honors burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to for Parkinson Research or Homes For Our Troops. Online guestbook at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019
