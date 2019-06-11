Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Richard Henry Williams Sr.,


Richard Henry Williams Sr., 84, of Wrentham, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday June 8, 2019.



Born October 26, 1934 in Albany NY, he was a son of the late Leland and Marjorie (Crance) Williams.





Beloved father of Lynne B. Powers and her husband Gerard of Quincy MA, Richard H. Williams Jr. and his wife Susan of Athens, GA, Gayle E. Lewin and her husband Mark of Franklin, MA and Dawn E. Eldridge and her husband Richard of Wrentham, MA.



GAlso survived by thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Loving brother of Douglas L Williams.



Faithful friend to his former wives June C. Williams and Nancy E. Williams.



Rick was an electrical engineer and loved his work. He was also a magician and a member of the IBM. He was a humble servant, a man of great unconditional love, touching the lives of many. There will be a private family memorial.



If you would like to honor Richard, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to his brothers residence :

T.I.L.L. Inc / Lyman Street Program

20 Eastbrook Road

Dedham, MA 02026



Online guestbook may be found at: rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019
