SWANSEA- Richard I. Astin December 1, 1938-August 14, 2020, passed not so, you're just behind the next door waiting to reminisce of adventurous years living aboard, the motorcycle on journeys through the beautiful USA and the peaceful back roads of your dear New England. Smiles always come with thoughts of skiing favorite northern slopes, especially Jay, the excitement of building retirement homes and just relaxing, watching the afternoon sun go down.



Richard truly "celebrated his moment on earth." Proud and loving son of the late Helen May and Irving Astin. Forever thoughtful and loving husband of Susan M.W. Astin. Our lord always giving you your strength and a heart full of love now he has rest for you.



Private arrangements by the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset.





