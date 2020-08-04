Richard L. Neilson, 88, passed away at his home in Foxborough MA on July 28, 2020. He was born May 20, 1932 to Gertrude Maloney of Montpelier VT.



Richard attended high school in Nashua NH and during those years, he lived with the late Dr. Norman Crisp and family, where he was raised as a son, and brother to the late Jack and John Crisp and MaryAnne Harris. Richard was a proud alumna of Cornell University where he received a BS degree in Business Administration and was a member of the Varsity cross country team and Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. In 1954 Richard enlisted in the US Airforce where he attended flight school, was a Commissioned Officer, and received an honorable discharge in 1958.



Richard spent his entire working career as a banker-first at the Boston Federal Reserve Bank and then at New England Merchants (later the Bank of New England). At BNE, Richard was a Senior Vice President responsible for advancing the development of computerized banking and first-generation ATM's.



He married Janet (Ball) Neilson in 1955 and lived in Sharon MA until 1972 with their four children: Katharine, Andrew, Linda and David.



After meeting his soul mate Laura (Semmer) Sobol in 1974, Richard moved to Foxborough. Long-time companions, Richard and Laura married in 1989 and enjoyed an array of activities together before and after their retirement including: traveling, cultivating their gardens, and spending time with a wide network of friends, family and neighbors. Laura predeceased him in January 2020.



Richard was an avid golfer, skier, and horticulturalist, and was a member of several clubs and organizations in the Foxborough area, most notably: the Foxborough Country Club, Cocasset Lake Association, American Legion and Top of the Hill Gang. While Richard spent most of his life in Massachusetts, he retained his small-town (Northfield) Vermont farmer's sensibility and love for the outdoors. His most treasured respite was a good meal enhanced by wine, the company of friends and a colorful joke.



Richard is mourned by his children: Katharine Ball Detore of Scituate MA, Andrew Crisp Neilson and Angela of Sunapee NH, Linda Ellen Martin and Peter of Scituate MA and David Richard Neilson and Jane of Wellesley MA; by his step-children: Suzanne Sobol Case and Alan of Braintree MA and Maria (Sobol) Parrish and Steve of Phoenix AZ; and by his half-brother Domenic Falzarano of Frostproof FL. He leaves behind grandchildren: Sarah, Taylor, Anna, Suzanne, Danny, Peter, Kelly, Caroline, Erin, Grace, Samantha and Camille and great grandchildren Kyleigh, Connor, McKenna and Oaklyn as well as other family members, friends and neighbors who will miss his hospitality and zest for life.



There will be a private celebration to celebrate his life, share memories, and raise a glass in his honor, on the front deck of their Foxborough home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to Rosie's Place in Boston or by planting a tree.



May you rest in peace with your soul mate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store