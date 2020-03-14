|
|
Deceased's full name Richard James Christensen
Deceased's Obituary Richard James Christensen, 90, died peacefully in his sleep on February 29th.
He was born in Attleboro, son of Albert and Pearl (Moore) Christensen. He leaves a wife of 57 years, Ella (Otis) Christensen, son Richard Cavileer of Tarpon Springs , Florida, daughter Karen McKay, of New Sharon, Maine, son James Christensen of Somerville, Massachusetts, daughter Jennifer Young and son-in-law Anthony Young of Thompson, Connecticut.
Richard also leaves grandchildren Ann, Ashley, Brandon, Noelle and Monique, as well as great grandchildren, Michael, Henry, Owen and Charlie, as well as many friends young and old.
He is predeceased by his son Steven and brothers Albert, Nathaniel, Charles, Peter and Donald.
Born and raised in Attleboro, he lived in North Attleboro for most of his adult life before moving to Madison, Maine after retirement.
He served in the National Guard as a young man, alongside his brothers, Charles and Peter.
He worked at the Mason Box company in North Attleboro, and at Standard Chain in North Attleboro
for 32 years.
An avid sailor and hiker, he enjoyed the outdoors and led many adventures with family and friends to the mountains and lakes of Maine and New Hampshire. He was a bow hunter and fisherman, who was much more interested in the scenery and the company he was in, than what he took home.
A humble, kind man he was generous in all ways, and his family and friends will remember is sense of humor and loving manner.
Deceased's funeral arrangements A graveside service is planned at North Purchase cemetery in North Attleboro on April 25th at 2pm.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020