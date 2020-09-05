Richard John Harris, 84
Richard John Harris, 84, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving children. He was the cherished husband of the late Carole Mae (St. Pierre) Harris to whom he was married on May 11, 1963 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Attleboro and who passed on September 8, 2014.
Born in Attleboro, MA on July 19, 1936, he was a son of the late John Francis Harris and the late Lauretta (Tharl) Harris. He was a lifelong resident of the City of Attleboro except from June 24, 1954 to December 23, 1957 when he served his country as a proud member of the United States Air Force.
He graduated from St. Joseph Parochial School in 1950 and from Attleboro High School in 1954. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bentley College in 1962 where he was also a member of Kappa Pi Alpha.
Upon graduation from Bentley College, Mr. Harris served in the Financial Management Training Program of General Motors Corporation in Wilmington, Delaware from June 1962 – February 1965.
He was a member of the audit staff at Price Waterhouse & Co., a national firm of certified public accountants.
In October 1969, he became the comptroller of the international division of the Metals and Electronics Group before leaving Texas Instruments in September 1972 to join Nortek, Inc., a diversified New York Stock Exchange-listed corporation headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.
Mr. Harris was the Vice President and Treasurer of Nortek, Inc. from May 1982 and Director of the Corporation since January 1984 until his retirement in October 2001.
He was a life member of the Attleboro elks Lodge #1014.
Mr. Harris was a certified public accountant in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, was a fellow of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Societies of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the American Society of Certified Public Accountants and was a licensed real estate broker in Massachusetts.
Mr. Harris was a devoted father and husband and always put his family first. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations to Cape Cod, New Hampshire, Alaska and the Caribbean. He and his wife, Carole, would host multiple family cookouts and Christmas parties that their extended family would always enjoy. He was well respected by all that knew him both personally and professionally.
He leaves two children: Mark R. Harris of Catonsville, MD and Pamela J. Harris of Cumberland, Rhode Island. He was the brother of the late Robert H. Harris and the late Arthur R. Cloutier.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted.
A private graveside service will be held in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mr. Harris, his family asks that you perform a nice deed or random act of kindness to help someone else.
