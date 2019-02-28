Richard John Provazza, age 70, of Rehoboth, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Monday evening, Feb. 25, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 18, 1948, in Providence, he was the son of the late Annunzio "Pro" Provazza and Fannie (Silvia) Provazza.

He was the brother of Catherine Perry and her husband James of Seekonk, William Provazza and his wife Linda of Pawtucket, and Stephen Provazza and his wife Cheryl of Providence; the uncle of Robin, James Jr., Stephen "Nick", Victoria, and Michael; and the great uncle of Alexandra and Katherine.

Richard also leaves behind his Perryville Road housemates from the MA Dept. of Developmental Services, Will, Jim and Patty, and also the loving and caring house staff. He will certainly be remembered for being a devoted and avid Red Sox Fan.

His funeral will begin Friday, March 1, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Burial will follow at the Seekonk Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday morning, from 8am until 9am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the , 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

