Richard L. Elderkin
Richard L. Elderkin, 76, of Attleboro, died peacefully on July 1, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the loving husband of Sandra J. (Hoover) Elderkin. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Winferford A. Elderkin, Sr. & Nellie M. (Peck) Elderkin, descendants of the Seaconke Wampanoag Indian Tribe. He was the son-in-law of the late Ellis & Edith (Smith) Hoover.

Richard worked as a front loading truck driver for many years with David J. Brask, Goditt & Boyer, Waste Systems, & Waste Management. He was a 1963 graduate of East Providence High School.

He was a long standing member of the Free Methodist Church in Seekonk for over 60 years, where he served as a board member and Sunday School Superintendent.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children, Richard E. Elderkin & his wife Laura of Dallas, PA and Russell W. Elderkin of Attleboro. He was the beloved grandfather of Caleb R. Elderkin of Dallas, PA. He was the brother of Carol Virian, Violet Elderkin, Paul Elderkin & his wife Joan, the late Winerford A. "Moto" Elderkin, Jr., Ruth Caporoletti, David Elderkin, Grace Wood, John Elderkin, Roland Elderkin, & Victor Elderkin.

Friends may call Saturday, July 4th 2020 from the hours of 12:00 to 4:00 pm in the Free Methodist Church, 453 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Kindly wear a mask & practice social distancing. Burial will be held in Idetown Cemetery, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Free Methodist Church will be appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Calling hours
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Free Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
J H Williams & Company Funeral Home
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-2600
