Richard S. Baldwin


1942 - 2019
Richard S Baldwin, 76, of Daytona Beach died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 11. Richard was born October 4, 1942 in Brockton, MA and spent his childhood in Foxboro graduating from Foxboro High in 1960. Richard received his bachelors degree from Bridgewater State College and his masters degree from the University of Tennessee. After graduating, Richard became a teacher and dean at Quinsigamond Community College. A lifelong sports fan Richard especially enjoyed golfing and sailing. In 1965 Richard married his loving wife Carol (Martin) to whom he was married for 54 years. They made their home in Mansfield, MA for 35 years. Richard was the devoted father of Derek (wife Ann) and Darren (wife Lisa) and grandfather of Robert, Cassandra and Allison. He was the brother of Pamela and predeceased by his parents Lucille and Bruno and his brother Terry.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019
