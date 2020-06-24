The Rev. Richard "Rick" Alan Schlak, D.M., 65, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Care in Cambridge, MA. He was the beloved husband of Marie Ann (Bernard) Schlak, whom he married on July 15, 1978.
Born on February 27, 1955 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of Geraldine (Geisweidt) Schlak of Cleveland, OH, and the late Reinold Schlak Sr. Raised and educated in Cleveland, OH, Rick attended Zion Lutheran School and then Lutheran East High School. He received his Associates of Art degree from Concordia Lutheran College in Ann Arbor, MI, his Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, IN, his Master of Divinity degree from Christ Seminary-Seminex in St. Louis, MO, his Master of Sacred Theology from The Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, PA in May 1987, and his Doctor of Ministry from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, PA in May 1993.
Rick was ordained as a Minister of the Lutheran church in January 1983 and served as the Pastor of St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church in Pawtucket, RI from 1992 until 2004, and as the Pastor of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Foxboro, MA from 2004 until 2019.
A resident of Attleboro for the past twenty-seven years, he previously lived in Somerset, PA.
In addition to his wife and his mother, Rick leaves his loving children: Richard Preston Schlak and Austin Taylor Schlak, both of Attleboro. He was the dear brother of The Rev. Reinold "Ron" Schlak, the pastor or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Boonsboro, MD; The Rev. Randall James Schlak, pastor of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer of Birmingham, MI; and
Geraldine "Gerry" Schlak of Cleveland, OH. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Rick by attending a Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5 :00
p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at a time and location to be announced at
www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will immediately follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, adhering to
all applicable health precautions.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rick to Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology Department, 55 Fruit St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02114.?
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an
online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth
Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.