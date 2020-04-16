|
Richard Stewart Pimble of Attleboro passed away peacefully at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on
Thursday, April 9, 2020. He had just turned 79. Richard had spent the last two years being
cared for by the staff at Attleboro Healthcare.
He loved his family very much, and took great joy in spending time with them. He is survived by
his wife, Leah A. (Bayard) Pimble, also of Attleboro, and his son Ricky Pimble and his wife,
Kaleigh, along with their three daughters, Katherine, Molly and Anna, of Seekonk. His
grandchildren were the light of his life, and he enjoyed all the time he spent with them. Richard
served in the army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Hawaii. He was proud to have served
his country.
He enjoyed sports and had a special passion for baseball, which he passed down to his son and
now his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing High-Low Jack, and in his earlier years, he
loved to walk around town.
Above all, Richard was a kind man. He always thought of others and was a gentle soul.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020