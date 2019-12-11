|
Richard Howard Temple, 86, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Joan (Bechtle) Temple.
Born April 21, 1933, in North Attleboro. Richard was the son of the late Earle and Emma (Caselton) Temple.
Richard was a 1952 graduate of North Attleboro High School where he was voted Most Athletic in his class. He played football and basketball and was Co-captain of the football team his Senior year.
Richard attended Rhode Island School of Design. He joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving our country from 1952-1956. Richard worked at American Can Company for thirty years in management, retiring at 55 years old.
Besides his wife, Joan, Richard leaves his children Sheryl Temple Schifino of Riverside RI, Deborah Rixon of Attleboro, Patricia Lee (Steven) of North Attleboro, Michael Temple and his wife Susan, Eric Temple and his wife Beth and Ryan Temple and his wife Kendra all of Long Beach, California. He also leaves 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed.
Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Ouellette, Earle Temple and Gloria Cheney.
A Memorial Service will be held at North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro in April 2020
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019