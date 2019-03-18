Ober, Richard W., 73, of Barrington, RI, passed into the arms of his Savior on March 12 at his home in Barrington.

Rick was the beloved husband of Martha for 44 years, the loving father of Matthew (Lisa), Benjamin (Meghan), and Andrew (Lisa) and the adoring and adored grandfather of six grandchildren.

After earning his Bachelor's from Gordon College, Rick enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving for four years. He earned his Ph.D. in Psychology from Michigan State University, taught at Rhode Island College and started a private counseling practice. Rick enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a psychotherapist. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Rick was a man of deep faith in Christ, generosity and character. He had a quirky sense of humor and broad interests, including birdwatching, all kinds of music, paleo archaeology, singing, poetry, diners, theology, dogs, the outdoors, and playing the concertina. He most loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Calling hours are Wednesday March 20, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 in the Barrington Baptist Church, 25 Old County Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Ricks honor be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church (trinitypresri.org), Highrock Southwest Boston (highrockswboston.org), Highrock Haverhill (highrockhaverhill.org), or the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org). For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

