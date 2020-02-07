|
Richard Wilson Byron, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late George and Helen (Shipul) Byron.
Dick was born in Newton on January 18, 1952 and was raised in Westwood. He graduated from Westwood High School, Class of 1969 and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University in 1975. Dick and his wife Deborah (Johns) were married on May 27, 1978. He has been a Foxborough resident since 1980.
After college Dick worked for Masoneilan where he had coop-ed, later joining Colonial Valve and Equipment, and for the last 16 years of his engineering/sales career for New England Controls. Dick retired in 2018 and went to work on long neglected projects around his 168 year old home.
Dick will be remembered for his sense of humor and his easy-going, and kind spirit. Truly a family guy, Dick most enjoyed spending time with Deb, Greg, sisters and sisters-in-law and their families.
Dick was a member of Bethany Congregational Church, where he served as a Deacon, a Trustee, a Confirmation mentor, and the church liaison to Boy Scout Troop 7.
Loving husband of Deborah ((Johns) Byron. Devoted father of Gregory Wilson Byron of Providence, RI. Brother of Janet Cameron and Barbara Lyski and her husband Wayne. Brother in law of Eva Sibley and her husband Joel, Sarah Cream and husband Michael, Elizabeth Kampschneider and husband Mark. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, February 11 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at the Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dicks memory may be made to the Community VNA, Hospice Services, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
