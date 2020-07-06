Rita J. Pelletier, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home in Wrentham, MA surrounded by family and friends. Rita was born to Nicola and Enrichetta Iacurto on May 11, 1931. She grew up in Hyde Park, MA where she graduated from Hyde Park High School, class of 1949.



Rita went on to pursue a dream of dancing in New York City as a Radio City Music Hall Rockette. She later returned to MA where she married, Paul E. Pelletier, a high school sweetheart and friend.



Formerly of Walpole and Norfolk, MA, Rita raised her family and started the Walpole School of the Dance, where numerous students were taught tap, ballet, and gymnastics.



Rita loved taking care of her family, dancing, hosting friends, cooking, and in her later years, she loved watching Dancing with the Stars.



Rita and Paul eventually retired to Port St. Lucie, FL where they lived for over twenty years. The couple returned to Canton, MA to reside in an assisted living facility until recently they moved to Wrentham, MA.



Rita is survived by her husband Paul E. Pelletier, 89 and her younger sister, Dorothy F. Hennessey of Canton, MA. She is also survived by her three children: Paul R. Pelletier along with his wife Sherry of Auburn, MA, Scott R. Pelletier of Wrentham and Lisa R. Kelley, also of Wrentham. Rita is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicolas 25, Joshua 23, Jena 20, Ashlie 15, Anthony 14, and Matthew 12. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service, with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering protocols, is planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, MA 02052.





