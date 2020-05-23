Seekonk - Rita (Brocato) Precourt, 90, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Madonna Manor in
North Attleboro with her loving children by her side.
Rita was born on November 24, 1929 in Lawrence, MA to the late Marion and Joseph Brocato. The family moved to Sanford, Maine when she was a young girl. She was a 1947 graduate of Sanford High School. Rita was the widow of Gerald J. Precourt.
Rita was the loving mother to daughter, Diane Precourt and her partner Dave Raposa of Attleboro and her son, William Precourt of Seekonk and daughter, Karen Chapman of N.O.L.A.
Rita is also survived by her granddaughters, Britney Bowers and great grandson, Bryson of Barre, VT,
Dayna Butts and great grandson, Blake of Seekonk, MA and her grandsons, Billy Precourt of Seekonk,
MA and Trevor Kincaid of Central Falls, RI. She leaves behind her sister, Louise Caron of Sanford
Maine, and siblings that pre-deceased her, Helen Wilkins, Robert Brocato and Francis Hevey and
leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
Rita worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years at Burst Range Valve and then as a Tenant
Selector and Secretary for the Attleboro Housing Authority for many years before retiring at age 81.
Rita was always there for anyone that was in need and was a true friend.
Rita was a member/officer of the Attleboro Emblem Club (Elks) for many years. She was a pitcher and
coach in the Attleboro Women's Softball League (The Bears). She loved to bowl and played in leagues
for many years with wonderful friends. Rita loved to play cards, games, read and garden. She
belonged to St. John's and then St. Mary's Parish.
Her favorite passion was traveling and spending time with her sister, Helen Wilkins. They traveled to
Italy (a highlight), The Bahamas, Florida, Las Vegas and drove all over the country. She was an avid
New England Patriots fan and attended several Super Bowls with her son, Bill and with her sister,
Helen. Always up for an adventure, she took her children on so many wonderful trips.
Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Madonna Manor for the love, care
and careful attention provided to Rita throughout her time at Madonna Manor. They also wish to thank
the great care by the Hospice team at Hope Health Hospice. A very special thanks to Eileen Johnson
for her personal care of Rita at home for many years. A thank you to the wonderful people at Hillside
Day Care and Bristol Elder Services.
There will be a private burial service at St. Johns Cemetery of Attleboro. A Celebration of Life will be
held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310,
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St.,
16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Rita's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 23, 2020.