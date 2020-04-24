Home

Rita Reinbold


1937 - 2020
Rita Reinbold Notice
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Rita A. Reinbold, 83, of Mt. Hope Street passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the wife of Richard A. "Dick" Reinbold for over 61 years.
Born February 24, 1937 at home in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Bourassa) Ringuette.
Rita was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a 1954 graduate of North Attleboro High School. She then received a degree from Hubbard Business School.
Along with her husband, she was co-founder of R.A. Reinbold Insurance Agency in North Attleboro.
Rita enjoyed AACA car shows and traveling, particularly her multiple trips to Bermuda. She was an avid knitter and known for her signature afghans she made for her children and grandchildren.
Rita's kitchen was always full of homemade treats and good friends and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Jeanne Reinbold Johnson and husband Jonathan, Thomas Reinbold and wife Kimberly and Douglas Reinbold and wife Angel;
Grandchildren: Taryn Reinbold, Hans Johnson, Dacia Johnson Gentile and husband Giovanni, Garrett Reinbold, Morgan Reinbold, and Emily Reinbold;
And her sister, Jeanne Ringuette Kelly.
She was predeceased by her son, Edward "Chuck" Reinbold and grandson Jared Reinbold.
Services will be held privately with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To give online condolences to Rita's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
