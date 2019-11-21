Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gatherings at Brookmeadow Country Club
Canton, MA
View Map

Robert A. Fleck


1962 - 2019
Robert A. Fleck Notice
Robert A. Fleck, 57, of Franklin, passed peacefully on November 13, 2019 in Norwood Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jill Cromwell Fleck.

Born in New York, NY on September 2, 1962, he was the son of Patricia (Lynch) Wax of North Carolina and the late Arthur Fleck.

Robert attended Wentworth Institute of Technology for his degree in Electrical Engineering and went on to attend Northeastern University for his Master's degree in Business. He worked at Reiser for over 20 years. He enjoyed working on cars and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Jill, Robert is survived by six children, Christopher, Avery, Sawyer, Riley, Jessica, and Sierra. Also survived by five grandchildren, Skylar, Davyn, Tristian, Ambrose, and Jaeden. He was the brother of the late Jeffrey Fleck.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Gatherings at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton, MA from 3pm-7pm. All are welcome to attend.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
