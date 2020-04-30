|
|
Robert Bertram Ruest, 95
Robert Bob Bertram Ruest, 95, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro due to complications of Covid-19.
Born on December 22, 1924 in his beloved town of North Attleboro, Bob was a friendly and witty young man. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 19 and proudly served alongside his brother for three years. He was then discharged with a World War II Victory Medal American Area Ribbon. Bob returned to North Attleboro where he spent his life raising his family, working as a Barber and Postman, and enjoying his friends and community.
Often known as Bob the Barber as the successor to his fathers Barber Shop on North Washington Street for over 20 years, he then worked as a United States Postal Service employee until his retirement. He was a life member of the Elks Club and enjoyed years of golfing at Heather Hill Country Club and bowling with his friends. Later in life, Bob met his companion, Lena Watters, who introduced him to a life of ballroom and country line dancing which he enjoyed, and which kept him young at heart for many years. Throughout his life, Bob was a true New England sports fan, not only attending Boston Red Sox and PawSox games with his family but enjoying all sports from the comfort of his living room or reading the highlights in the local newspaper.
He leaves his cherished daughter, Dianne Philbrick of Sandwich, MA; three grandchildren: Ian Philbrick and his wife, Toni; Lindsay Philbrick and her husband, Erick; and Tracy Downing and her husband, Jerry; and his six great-grandchildren: Hailey and Morgan Philbrick, Bryce and Aydan Storer, Abigail and Parker Downing. He was predeceased by his wife of many years, Joyce E. Arnold, and his daughter, Carol J. Ruest, as well as his six siblings. Robert was truly a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. We will all miss Great Grandpa Bobs smile, witty character and detailed stories of growing up in North Attleboro.
Visitation has respectfully been omitted.
A Private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held for Bob in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at www.cancer.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020