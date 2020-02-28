|
Robert C. ""Bob"" Currivan ESQ. United States Army Veteran of WWII ""The Greatest Generation"" and lifelong resident of Mansfield passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Milton. He was 96 years old and the beloved husband of over 56 years to Mary M. (Monahan) Currivan. Other survivors include his 2 loving children, Donald J. Currivan and his wife Marie N. Chehade - Currivan of West Springfield, Mary C. Joyce of Mansfield, his 3 cherished grandchildren, Sara J. Currivan, Leah M. Currivan, Kyle R. Joyce and several nieces and nephews. He was also a brother to the late Donald Currivan, Margaret Belleu and Raymond Currivan.
Born October 5, 1923 in Mansfield, Massachusetts Robert was a son to the late John C. Currivan and Lillian (Maguire) Currivan. Bob attended Mansfield Public Schools and was a 1942' graduate of the former Monsignor Cassidy High School in Taunton. He also attended Boston College, The Northeastern School of Law and ultimately received his J.D. from The Boston College Law School in 1949. PFC Currivan proudly served his country as a Radar Crewman and Batallion Commander with Company A in the United States Army during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1945.
In 1950 Bob and his late brother Donald established the Donald Currivan Insurance Agencies in both Foxboro and Mansfield. Mr. Currivan also opened The Attorney Center in Mansfield where he spent most of his working career. He was also a past director of The Mansfield Co-Operative Bank and a former founder / director of The Foxboro Country Club. His hobbies included, golfing, traveling, watching football games and track meets. Bob was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9 A.M. – 11:15 A.M. in the Sheehan, Lowe & Powers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 115 Monk Street, Stoughton. Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Pratt St (Rt. 106), Mansfield. Services will conclude with burial and U.S. Army Military Honors at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to The St. Mary's Catholic School, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield, MA 02048. To send on-line condolences, please visit:www.sheehanfuneralhome.com
