Robert Cloutier


1940 - 2019
Robert Cloutier Notice
Robert W. Cloutier, 79, of Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the loving husband of Martha (Simpson) Cloutier and they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 26th.
Born on February 28, 1940 in Saco, ME, he was a son of the late Noe and Rose (Blais) Cloutier.
Robert worked as a machine operator for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and listing to music, especially Elvis Presley. Robert also enjoyed working on home projects and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two children, Shirley Pospisil of Chepachet, RI and Kurt Cloutier and his wife Bethany of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Angela and Danny Pospisil; a great grandchild Kylie Pospisil; two brothers, John C. Cloutier and Roger Cloutier and a sister Dianne Cloutier.
He was the brother of the late Jim Cloutier.
Funeral services will be held privately. Robert will be laid to rest at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco, ME.
To send Robert's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019
