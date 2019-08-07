|
ATTLEBORO FALLS- Robert D. Milton, 87, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. (Keeler) Milton.
Robert was born in Springhill, Nova Scotia, and was the son of the late Logan L. Milton and Greta (Gallagher) Milton.
In his younger years, while living in Canada, Robert was employed with the Cumberland Coal and Railway Company as a miner and later in the payroll department. He later went on to work for L.G. Balfour and most recently as an Enamel Room Supervisor at V.H. Blackinton in Attleboro Falls for many years until his retirement. Robert was an avid golfer and a longtime greens keeper at the Locust Valley Country Club and also was a member of the former Attleboro Foreman's Club. He enjoyed sports throughout his life and coached local youth baseball and hockey as well as played softball in his work league. Robert also had a passion for fresh water fishing and cherished the time he spent with his family.
Robert was a man who could always be counted on, he was a kind and honest man of high moral standards and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
He is survived by his children, Michael R. Milton and his wife Karen of Attleboro, Patricia J. Milton and Erin K. Drew and her husband David all of S. Attleboro; grandchildren, Ashley,
Bethanne, Seth, Patrick and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Liam and Parker and several nieces and nephews.
Robert is also survived by his companion Joan Farin of Plainville.
He was the brother of the late Frank Milton and Joyce Cummings.
His funeral will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in the North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Donations in his memory may be made to the MA , 473 SOUTH ST. W., #13, RAYNHAM, MA 02767
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019