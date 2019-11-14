|
PAWTUCKET – Robert D. Young, 53, of Pawtucket passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at home.
Born September 30, 1966 in Norwood, MA, he was a son of Carol (Gaudette) Kaczmarek and her husband Alan of Florida and the late Walter L. Young III.
Bob grew up in North Attleboro and graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational High School in 1984. He lived in Attleboro for many years before moving to Pawtucket in 2007.
Bob worked at a machinist at Polyfiber in Attleboro for many years and also worked as a forklift operator. He previously worked on fishing boats in Alaska for several years.
He loved working on his car and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his daughter, Alisha E. A. Locke-Young; his grandmother, Ruth Young of Portland, ME; his sister, Karen Taylor of North Attleboro; a nephew, Justin Taylor and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time for visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 10-11 a.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro immediately followed by a service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019