Robert E. Almeida, 78, passed away on May 17, 2020.
Robert was born in New Bedford and was the son of the late Frank J. Almeida and Madonne (Boivin) Almeida.
Robert was employed as a test technician for the Northrup/Grumman Corporation for many years until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and was a member of the Knights of Columbus of S. Attleboro and the Attleboro Elks Lodge 1014. Devoted to the city, he once was a voluntary participant in many of Attleboro's organizations such as the Original Attleboro Charter Commission, South Attleboro Rescue, Civil Defense and the Attleboro Police Department as an Auxiliary Officer. Robert was an avid New England Sports fan and a lover of all things county music. He owned and operated the Almeida Talent Agency for many years, was a recipient of the New England Country Music Song Writer of the Year Award, and was inducted into both the MA and RI Country Music Halls of Fame. Robert was an outgoing and jovial man who was extremely approachable and kind hearted.
Robert is survived by his sons, Michael Almeida of Phoenix, AZ and Stephen Almeida and his wife Kelli of Ft. Knox, KY; sister, Bernadette Pina and her husband Richard of Bellingham, MA; grandchildren, Tabitha, Adam, Jordan and; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Austin and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was also brother to Diane Edwards (deceased) formally of Attleboro.
A celebration of Mr. Almeida's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 23, 2020.