Robert E. Barney Sr., 82, of Plainville, passed peacefully on April 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Guinard) Barney.



Born in North Attleboro on April 29, 1936, he was a son of the late Earl and Margaret (McQuade) Barney. Robert worked for many years at the Foxboro Company and Analog Devices prior to retirement. He served his country proudly as a member of the US Army. Robert was an avid New England Patriots and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed mowing his lawn on his red tractor and spending time at Chapin's Beach in Dennis. His greatest joy was in being with his family.



Robert is survived by four children; Debra Flynn of North Attleboro, Sharon Wood of Plainville, Robert E. Barney Jr. and his wife Dawn of North Attleboro, and Kenneth Barney and his wife Linda of Franklin, eight grandchildren, Andrea Flynn, Christine Waterstrat, Stefanie O'Malley, Alycia Ferrini, Joshua Barney, Brianna Barney, Jason Barney, and Lily Barney, and eight great grandchildren, Patrick, Luke, and Ryan Pressman, Forest Waterstrat, Flynn and Oisin O'Malley, and Owen and Abby Ferrini.



He was the brother of the late Kenneth Barney.



Visiting hours Monday, April 22nd from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30 AM in St. Martha's Church, South Street, Plainville.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: , lung.org.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019