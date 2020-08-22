1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Bescherer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. (Bob) Bescherer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in his home at The Branches of North Attleboro at age 94.
Born in Attleboro, Massachusetts in 1926, Bob was a mischievous youth, enthusiastic about music and the outdoors. A family friend introduced Bob to skiing and hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains, starting Bob on a lifelong passion.
After high school graduation in 1944, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, serving for two years as a mechanic on a repair ship in the Pacific. Returning after the end of World War II, Bob entered Norwich University (class of 1951) in Northfield, Vermont, where he majored in mechanical engineering and spent many hours hiking and skiing with his college friends in the mountains of northern New England. One memorable adventure in June 1950 involved Bob and a close friend climbing the Grand Teton in Wyoming, without a guide or technical equipment.
Bob met his wife Virginia (Ginny) at a ski club party in 1957 and the two were married in 1958. Bob and Ginny had two daughters, Andrea and Suzanne, and moved to Bristol, RI in 1961. During these years, Bob worked as an engineer for Dixon Corporation in the burgeoning field of plastics, before following his entrepreneurial instincts and founding two companies in Rhode Island. The second company, Aspects, Inc., of Warren, RI, manufactures and sells a variety of birdfeeders and window thermometers, continuing to this day to support the flourishing birdwatching population in the United States. Bob loved the challenge of designing new birdfeeders to defeat squirrels and enhance the experience of his treasured birds, and his home back yard always featured at least a dozen new birdfeeder designs under his careful observation.
While always a hard worker, Bob loved his free time. He and his wife Ginny traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe as well as China, Patagonia, New Zealand and The Galapagos Islands, always with a camera in hand. Skiing primarily at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, Bob and Ginny also took annual ski trips to Europe and to Park City and Alta, Utah with friends and family. When not skiing and traveling, Bob sang baritone in several barbershop quartets and Attleboro's Jewelry City Harmonizers for many years. He also spent hours swimming in Mt. Hope Bay with his family and practicing his golf swing – in the backyard, at the driving range or on the course. Bob could often be found reading and making notes in "how to" books on a wide range of topics including golfing, skiing, photography and computers, always in the pursuit of excellence.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Christian and Minnie Lovenbury Bescherer, his sister Alice Bescherer Breese, and his wife Virginia M. Bescherer. Bob is survived by his daughter Andrea and her husband Michael Teichman of Medfield, MA, his daughter Suzanne and her husband John Klose of Kingston, RI, and his two granddaughters, Emily Teichman and Sarah Teichman.
A private burial service will be held in August and a service celebrating Bob's life is planned for the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Benchmark One Company Fund, 201 Jones Road, Suite 300 West, Waltham, MA 02453; to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or https://www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift; or to Blithewold Arboretum, 101 Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved